Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) was down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

