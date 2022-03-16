Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 39,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,129 shares of company stock worth $55,571,345 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.