InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,818.30

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,818.30 ($62.66) and traded as high as GBX 5,030 ($65.41). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,971 ($64.64), with a volume of 403,130 shares.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($72.95) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,700 ($74.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,662 ($73.63).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,923.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,818.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

