International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 453,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IMXI traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 1,037,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,640. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

