Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Ronald A. Leslie Sells 15,000 Shares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at C$998,341.55.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

