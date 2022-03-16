Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$246,006.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at C$998,341.55.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.04 and a one year high of C$18.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

