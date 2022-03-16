Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 274,002 shares.The stock last traded at $66.00 and had previously closed at $67.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $800.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

