Inverse Finance (INV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.92 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $336.74 or 0.00844803 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00240158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003754 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,759 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

