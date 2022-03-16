Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $40.91. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 1,933 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 380.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,572,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.