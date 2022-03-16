Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.18

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and traded as low as $33.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 67,739 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

