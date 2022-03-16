Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 237,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 93,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

