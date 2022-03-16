Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 237,246 shares.The stock last traded at $11.35 and had previously closed at $11.38.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
