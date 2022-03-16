Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,378,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 419.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 24,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.00.

