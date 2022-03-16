Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 62,366 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

