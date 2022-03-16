Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 18,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 26,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The firm has a market cap of $244.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

