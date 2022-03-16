iomart Group (LON:IOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.03

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.03 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.07). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 334,315 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.60) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £182.04 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.48.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

