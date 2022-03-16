Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 117281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

