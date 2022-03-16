IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.72 Per Share

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IPO opened at GBX 94.17 ($1.22) on Wednesday. IP Group has a one year low of GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 156.20 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market cap of £973.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.57.

Get IP Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IP Group from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 162 ($2.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.