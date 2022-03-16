IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $276.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.