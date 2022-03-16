iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.10

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.