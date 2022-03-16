iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.40

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.40 and last traded at C$29.40, with a volume of 64298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.48.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.17.
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)
