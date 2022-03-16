iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.36 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.