iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 373,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 362,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

