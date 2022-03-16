iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $119.43

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.43 and last traded at $119.43, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,345,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

