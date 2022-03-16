iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,541 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the typical volume of 1,289 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. 6,889,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,836. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

