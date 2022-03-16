iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 16.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $135,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.37 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

