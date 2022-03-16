iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

