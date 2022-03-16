J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Shares Down 32%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 32% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

