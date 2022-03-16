Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,577. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,613 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

