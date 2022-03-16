Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

