James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $335,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AGTI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

