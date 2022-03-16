James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,828,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,383,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHX traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.36.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

