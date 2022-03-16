JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in February

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCDXF remained flat at $$22.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCDXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

