JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

