JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 687.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.67%.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.