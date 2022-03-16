JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after buying an additional 325,788 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

