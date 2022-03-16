JCIC Asset Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after acquiring an additional 531,056 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BIP opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.