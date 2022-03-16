Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Univar Solutions in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

UNVR opened at $32.16 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares valued at $1,607,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

