Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Omega Therapeutics Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09.

OMGA opened at $8.10 on Monday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

