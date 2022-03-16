Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74. 14,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,898,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

