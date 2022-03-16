Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.