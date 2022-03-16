JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.25. JOANN shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2,669 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get JOANN alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $529.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth $162,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.