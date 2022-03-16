John David Parker Sells 5,624 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

