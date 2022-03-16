John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total value of $548,832.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $70,729,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.