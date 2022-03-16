John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 18,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.