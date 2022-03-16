John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JHI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 18,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.
About John Hancock Investors Trust (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
