Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.88

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.88 and last traded at $77.51, with a volume of 302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

