Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Down 9.1%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.77. 126,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 495,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

A number of research firms have commented on JOY. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Journey Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Journey Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The stock has a market cap of C$223.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$480,548.60.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

