JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $722.32

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.32 ($9.39) and traded as low as GBX 695.08 ($9.04). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.36), with a volume of 310,131 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 722.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 718.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.