JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA cut their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.