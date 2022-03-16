JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Underweight

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CLSA cut their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.
NYSE HUYA opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $863.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.77.
About HUYA (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.