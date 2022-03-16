JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 7.90

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 423,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 204,139 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.