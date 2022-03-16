JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target to CHF 7.90

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Credit Suisse Group (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.