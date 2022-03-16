JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Underweight

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.